Sean Dyche reveals if Everton will sign a midfielder before January window closes after latest injury blow
Everton are short of options in the middle of the park ahead of games against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur.
Sean Dyche reiterated that he expects a quiet end to Everton's January transfer business.
The winter window has proven quiet among Premier League clubs, with Radu Dragusin's £21.5 million move to Tottenham Hotspur from Genoa representing the most high-profile deal so far.
Everton have not made a signing this month as they are forced to walk a financial tightrope, having been hit with a 10-point deduction for being guilty of breaking profit and sustainability rules in the 2021-22 season - and have been charged for an alleged breach in 2022-23.
Dyche, speaking ahead of Tuesday's trip to Fulham in the Premier League, suggested that Everton's punishment could be making other clubs hitting the buffers when it comes to spending.
The Everton manager said: "I would be surprised if it wasn’t [quiet], pleasantly. Joking apart, the window has been very quiet so far. There might be a flurry at the end but is about £40million [spent] at the minute, which is pretty unheard of.
"I don’t know what its to do with, it might be because of the 10 points, everyone is going: 'We have to put the brakes on now’ I don’t know. There seems to be a reason, it is unlikely we are going to add to that (by spending)."
Everton's squad is currently hit by injuries, particularly in midfield. Abdoulaye Doucoure has been ruled out of the trip to Fulham and the clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, while Andre Gomes is a major doubt for both matches because of a calf injury. Meanwhile, Dele hasn't played all campaign and has recently been forced to have groin surgery, while Idrissa Gana Gueye is representing Senegal at the African Cup of Nations.
It means that Amadou Onana and James Garner are the Blues' only two available options. However, Dyche told that there is a lack of funds available to change the situation.
The Goodison Park boss added: "There is no point in me crying here, there is no way of changing it. It is highly unlikely there are funds available to change it.
"So we keep working with the players we’ve got, we keep pushing them as hard as we can without taking them too far. We are having to maximise their physical abilities and way of playing, that's the way it goes."