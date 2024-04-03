Andre Gomes. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sean Dyche is hoping that Andre Gomes can remain fit and play a role in Everton's Premier League survival battle.

The midfielder came off the bench to produce an encouraging performance in the Toffees' 1-1 draw against Newcastle United at St James' Park on Tuesday night. Gomes was introduced in the 61st minute and was influential to earn Everton a point. He gave the visitors more craft in midfield to put Newcastle on the back foot and it eventually led to Ashley Young winning a penalty for Dominic Calvert-Lewin to convert with two minutes remaining.

Gomes has endured a disrupted season for Everton, having spent last term on loan at French side Lille. He's suffered an ongoing calf injury that has limited him to only nine appearances. But with nine matches left in the campaign, with the Blues currently four points above the drop zone ahead of a potential second points deduction for an alleged breach of profit and sustainability rules, they'll need as many players fit as possible.

And Dyche, speaking after the Newcastle draw to TNT Sport, believes Gomes has a big role to play. The Everton manager said: "The lads I put in midfield [Idrissa Gana Guye, Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucoure] are all on Ramadan . It's really difficult, we respect their faith of course. Gana has not played a lot recently but I thought he gave energy and quality. He's got a lot of know-how and worked really hard.

"The changes as well coming onto the pitch made the difference. Andre Gomes is a really good player and has been so unlucky for us with injuries. I spoke to him about playing more of a part and a role of what we're doing and I think he's a really good player.

"Dom comes on and looks sharp. You want that reaction whether you're in or out of the team. You want all noses pointing in the right direction and I think we have got that. Sometimes it just goes away a little bit when results aren't going your way but it's important to remain focused as a group and I thought we did that tonight."

Everton's winless streak in the Premier League has now stretched to 13 matches - an unwanted club record. But after a 2-1 loss at Bournemouth last weekend, Dyche was more encouraged by the attacking patterns of play the Toffees displayed. He added: "We were very disappointed on Saturday. It was a poor mix-up goal (an own goal by Seamus Coleman] and we don't want it to happen but you don't want it to happen when you're not winning games.