Sean Dyche believes Armando Broja is still a couple of weeks away from making his first Everton outing - which will come for the under-21s.

The striker joined the Toffees on loan from Chelsea on summer transfer deadline day. Broja has been admired by director of football Kevin Thelwell for a significant period and Everton signed the Albania international at the 11th hour.

However, he arrived with an Achilles injury and is still to make his debut. Everton will not pay Broja’s wages until he’s back fit. The 23-year-old is yet to be involved in team training as he continues his recovery. The plan is then for Broja to get minutes under his belt for the under-21s before he is available for first-team duty.

But making an outing for the young Blues is not something that is imminent. The Everton boss, speaking ahead of Saturday’s clash against Fulham at Goodison Park, said: “Certainly not for a couple of weeks yet. But he is going along very well. He looks strong in his running but needs a training period now to get him to the point of games.”

On the qualities Broja will bring to Everton, Dyche said: “We've seen him running around but not in a football capacity. I know a bit about him, playing against him and seeing him play. I think he looks to me like an all-round striker. He's a big fella, got good movement, better pace than people think and certainly fit by the looks of things as in looking after himself. I want him to enjoy to wear the shirt but he has to earn it first and he'll be well aware of that.”