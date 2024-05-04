Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, looks on prior to the Premier League match between Luton Town and Everton FC at Kenilworth Road on May 03, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche insists he has no preference on which club avoids Premier League relegation - as no-one cared about Everton this time last year.

The Toffees are safe from the drop despite being deducted eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules. It’s a fine feat Everton have retained their top-flight status with three matches remaining after successive wins over Nottingham Forest, Liverpool and Brentford.

Last season, the Blues’ scrap for survival went down to the final day while they avoided the drop in their penultimate game of the 2022-23 campaign.

Everton made it four games unbeaten with a 1-1 draw against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road last night. With Sheffield United already confirmed to be in the Championship next term, it is between Forest, Luton and Burnley to stay up. Luton are level on points with Forest - who head to Sheffield United - while Burnley are two points adrift as they welcome Newcastle to Turf Moor.

Dyche spent 10 years as Burnley manager, guiding the club to the Premier League twice and into Europe. Meanwhile, he came through the youth system at Forest during his playing days.

But Dyche isn’t bothered which outfit will remain in the top flight. Speaking to reporters after the Luton draw, the Goodison Park boss said: “No-one cared about Everton Football Club when we were down there on the last day of the season. So they’ll have to fight it out. We had to fight it out, we had to take care of ourselves so all of the clubs will have to fight it out.

