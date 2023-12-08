Everton celebrate in front of the fans after scoring in the 3-0 victory over Newcastle United. Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Sean Dyche revealed that he 'marvels' over Everton fans as aim to continue building the synergy between those in the stands and his players on the pitch.

The Toffees earned a 3-0 victory over Newcastle United that saw them move out of the Premier League relegation zone. It appeared that it wasn't going to go in Everton's favour as they were again guilty of missing chances at Goodison Park, which has been a struggle this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But supporters stuck with Dyche's troops throughout and the breakthrough finally arrived in the 79th minute through Dwight McNeil. Everton would continue on the front foot and floor Newcastle with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Beto on target in what proved to be a in what proved to be a stunning evening in L4.

Dyche has been left awestruck by how Evertonians appreciate and acknowledge the finer details in games. And now the Goodison chief wants the Blues, who would be in the top half of the table had it not been for a 10-point deduction, to add other facets of the modern game.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Dyche said: "The thing you marvel at about supporters - these supporters particularly - of course they want quality, that's the way in the modern game but some of the pressing in the second half. Youngy [Ashley Young' goes on a full-court press, runs his rear off to get there and the crowd are on their feet.

"You want quality and I believe they have got quality but you want a team, you want people who give everything and I believe that was a marker. The crowd, this crowd particularly - I said when I got here: 'Respect the past. Respect all of the stories of the past, the teams, the quality, the doggedness but build a future'.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"That's what I'm trying to revive, that energy between the crowd, people and players to understand the underbelly, the earthiness of this club and what it stands for and then add in the layers of quality of modern football - tactical and technical understanding."

Dyche was forced to rejig his plans for the encounter after James Garner was ruled out hours before kick-off with a sickness bug. It meant that Seamus Coleman came in for his first appearance in seven months after a serious knee injury while Doucoure Ashley Young and Jack Harrison were handed new roles.

Dyche hailed how the Toffees adapted to the challenge. He added: “The performance level at home has been pleasing all season but you have got win games and you have got to score goals.