Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on April 27, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Sean Dyche rued Everton’s reaction to conceding a second goal in their chastening loss to Newcastle United.

The Toffees sunk further into the Premier League relegation mire after falling to a 4-1 defeat by the Magpies at Goodison Park.

Everton started the brighter of the two sides yet Newcastle opened the scoring through their first real attack via Callum Wilson.

But the Blues capitulated after half-time with Joelinton, Wilson and Jacob Murphy on target for the visitors.

The loss leaves Everton two points adrift of safety with just five matches to play - and Dyche says that the harrowing reverse has to be swiftly parked.

The Goodison boss told BT Sport: “We took the game on and I thought in the first half we had been as strong as we have been. We went under too easily after the second goal. You can’t against good sides like Newcastle.

"I thought it was a very strong first half performance. We kept them to not many chances but they are a good outfit and they kept going and got a second goal and the reaction to that was not good enough.

"We are not finding the big moments in the final third. It is still a work in progress. Wilson whacks one in the corner, no thought, they are just playing with freedom and we need to find that freedom.

