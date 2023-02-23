Jordan Pickford is set to sign a new contract until 2027 at Everton.

Sean Dyche has confirmed that Jordan Pickford is close to signing a new Everton contract.

Pickford’s current deal at Goodison Park is due to expire in the summer of 2024. The goalkeeper, who joined the Toffees for £30 million from Sunderland in 2017, has made 222 appearances for the club and has been a highly-consistent performer over the past two seasons. He also established himself as England’s No.1.

Pickford, 28, has been linked to the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over the past 12 months.

But he’s ready to commit his future to Everton until the summer of 2027 despite the threat of Premier League relegation still looming.

Toffees boss Dyche said: “I’m not really bothered about releases clauses and all that, that’s nothing to do with me.

“It’s more to do with the fact he’s a very good player for this club so far and is going to continue to be, I’m sure. It’s a sign he’s enjoying our new regime, I think he’s accepting at what we’re looking to offer and he’s a fantastic player. We wanted to continue doing that and anyway we can help him keep developing, we will do that.”

Alex Iwobi is another player who Everton have been in talks about extending his stay. Meanwhile, the likes of captain Seamus Coleman is out of contract in June while Conor Coady’s loan deal from Wolves expires.

Dyche declared that he’ll continue to look at each situation and wants to make sure Everton keep their better players.

He added: “Everything will be looked at according. We’re three-odd weeks in, I’m still pretty new. We’re assessing every situation. Some are ongoing, like Jordan’s. I’ve been in line with that, of course, and asked for my opinion.