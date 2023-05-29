Sean Dyche has suggested that Everton may have to sell some of their prized assets in the summer transfer window despite avoiding Premier League relegation.

The Toffees retained their top-flight status on the final day of the 2022-23 season following a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth at Goodison Park yesterday. For successive campaigns, Everton flirted with the drop having stayed up on the penultimate day of 2021-22.

What's more, the Blues are in a precarious financial situation, having recorded combined losses of more than £400 million over the past four years. Last summer, Everton sold Richarlison to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee that could reach £60 million while Anthony Gordon joined Newcastle United in January for up to £45 million.

In the current squad, Jordan Pickford and Amadou Onana are the players who would likely attract the most interest from potential suitors.

Dyche, speaking at his post-match press conference after the Bournemouth triumph, insisted that his main objective since arriving in January has been on guiding Everton to safety. But he did not rule out the Blues selling some of their stars in the transfer window.

The Goodison Park boss said: “There is a chance. I'll find out more about that. There have been peripheral talks, alignment of ifs, buts and maybes but that's going to come over the coming weeks - what we have got, what we can do, what we can't do and all of the rest of it.

“First thing is first; I know you're probably bored of it but this was the main job. We had to get it over the line. That doesn't mean there wasn't any other stuff going on but that was the absolute key focus. Now it's time to immediately refocus on the rest of it.”

Abdoulaye Doucoure’s etched himself to Goodison folklore with his 57th-minute rocket that ensured Everton enter a 70th year in the top flight.

Dyche succeeded Frank Lampard as Blues manager at the end of January and delivered what he was tasked to do. But the former Burnley supremo gave a blunt reminder that a club the stature of Everton shouldn’t be in the lower echelons of the Premier League.

He said: “It's a horrible day for all concerned. There is no joy in it for me, other than getting the job done. I came in here to change a mentality and I think there have been signs of that. There is still more to go. I said to the players: ‘We shouldn't be here. Enjoy this today but it has got to change’.

