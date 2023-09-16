Sean Dyche says if Everton will sign free agents amid links with West Ham favourite

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Dyche has admitted he does not envisage Everton dipping into the free agent market.

The Toffees signed five players in the summer transfer window - with one of them Ashley Young on a free transfer following his departure from Aston Villa. However, Everton experienced a low-key transfer deadline day in terms of incomings although Alex Iwobi, Neal Maupay and Tom Cannon all left the club. Meanwhile, Demarai Gray departed to join El-Ettifaq ahead of the Suadi Pro League’s window closing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton have been linked to Portuguese midfielder Xeka along with former Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard after he departed Nottingham Forest. Lingard has been training with West Ham. While Dyche says that Everton will continue to survery who is available, any potential moves are unlikely.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Arsenal, he said: “It is rare at this stage that you get one who have been missed for odd reasons. Usually by this stage the market has found situations for players, where they are at.