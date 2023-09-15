Register
Sean Dyche gives honest answer if ‘very good footballer’ will leave Everton before tonight

Andre Gomes has been linked with Turkish side Fenerbahce.

By Will Rooney
Published 15th Sep 2023, 15:20 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 15:30 BST
Andre Gomes did not feature for Everton during their pre-season tour of America. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty ImagesAndre Gomes did not feature for Everton during their pre-season tour of America. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images
Sean Dyche has ruled out Andre Gomes leaving Everton.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce before the Turkish transfer window closes tonight. Gomes spent last season on loan at French side Lille and has yet to play for the Toffees this season, missing the previous four games because of injury.

Gomes has less than a year remaining on his current Everton contract. But Dyche admitted that it is unlikely that the former Barcelona man will be departing Goodison ahead of this evening.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference before Sunday's clash against Arsenal, Dyche responded when asked about Gomes' future by LiverpoolWorld: I think it's unlikely. He's been very unfortunate with injuries - not major injuries. He's aware I want him to get fit, I want him to be part of what we're doing.

“I think that he's a very good footballer, I think he's shown that down the years so I think it's unlikely and he'll be here by the end of today - and I hope that he is.