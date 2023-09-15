Andre Gomes did not feature for Everton during their pre-season tour of America. Picture: Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Sean Dyche has ruled out Andre Gomes leaving Everton.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce before the Turkish transfer window closes tonight. Gomes spent last season on loan at French side Lille and has yet to play for the Toffees this season, missing the previous four games because of injury.

Gomes has less than a year remaining on his current Everton contract. But Dyche admitted that it is unlikely that the former Barcelona man will be departing Goodison ahead of this evening.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference before Sunday's clash against Arsenal, Dyche responded when asked about Gomes' future by LiverpoolWorld: I think it's unlikely. He's been very unfortunate with injuries - not major injuries. He's aware I want him to get fit, I want him to be part of what we're doing.