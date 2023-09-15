Sean Dyche gives honest answer if ‘very good footballer’ will leave Everton before tonight
Andre Gomes has been linked with Turkish side Fenerbahce.
Sean Dyche has ruled out Andre Gomes leaving Everton.
The midfielder has been linked with a move to Fenerbahce before the Turkish transfer window closes tonight. Gomes spent last season on loan at French side Lille and has yet to play for the Toffees this season, missing the previous four games because of injury.
Gomes has less than a year remaining on his current Everton contract. But Dyche admitted that it is unlikely that the former Barcelona man will be departing Goodison ahead of this evening.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking at his pre-match press conference before Sunday's clash against Arsenal, Dyche responded when asked about Gomes' future by LiverpoolWorld: I think it's unlikely. He's been very unfortunate with injuries - not major injuries. He's aware I want him to get fit, I want him to be part of what we're doing.
“I think that he's a very good footballer, I think he's shown that down the years so I think it's unlikely and he'll be here by the end of today - and I hope that he is.