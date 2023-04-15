Sean Dyche says what Everton have got to change immediately after Fulham loss

Sean Dyche insists Everton are going to have to change their mentality after losing their way ‘very quickly’ in a comprehensive loss to Fulham.

The Toffees were second best for the majority of the Goodison Park encounter and deservedly were beaten 3-1. Harrison Reed gave the visitors the lead in the first half before Dwight McNeil equalised for Everton.

However, Dyche’s side were completely outplayed in the second period with Harry Wilson and Daniel James on target for Fulham.

It leaves Everton above the Premier League relegation zone only on goal difference and they’ve now not won in four games.

Blues boss Dyche, speaking to the BBC, said: "They started brightly and we didn't. Then 15-20 minutes in we started to grow into the game, we changed the shape and it was effective.

"Dwight McNeil scored a very good goal and the whole atmosphere changed. We were very productive and dominant in that period, we had a great chance to go 2-1 up and stop them.

"Second half we started brightly but then after the second goal, we reverted back to behind we were here basically. The mentality shifted very quickly, we lost our way very quickly and we've got to change that.

"There have been steps to change that since we've been here but it affected us too much today and we never really got back on top of the game."

