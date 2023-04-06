The Toffees boss issued the latest update on Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Everton can take another step towards Premier League survival when they face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday but they will have to do so without key midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure and injury-hit striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Mali international Doucoure starts a three-match ban after being sent off for pushing a hand into the face of England captain Harry Kane during an eventful 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur last time out.

Everton are four matches unbeaten, their best run since October, and the 30-year-old’s place in a midfield three with Idrissa Gana Gueye and Amadou Onana has played a key role in that.

Former United midfielder James Garner, who has been restricted by injury to just eight appearances since signing in the summer, came off the bench late on against Spurs on Monday and could be in line for his first league start for the club.

“There are a lot of good players here and I believe in them all,” Dyche said. “Openings do come around so it is who steps in and can take it.”

Striker Calvert-Lewin has not featured for two months and is ‘back on the grass’ as he continues his rehabilitation but Dyche would not say whether he would be fit enough to join the squad this weekend.

Everton are being cautious with the England striker to ensure he does not break down again and so it looks like the United game may come too soon for a return.

Issuing an injury update on the rest of his squad, Dyche said: "Ruben Vinagre missed out with a tight Achilles but he is back on the grass training. Andros Townsend is a bit more distant. Some players are just carrying some knocks and bruises but nothing too serious."

