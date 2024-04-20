Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has accepted that his role as Everton manager is under growing scrutiny from supporters.

The Toffees have won just once in their previous 15 Premier League matches, nadiring in a chastening 6-0 defeat by Chelsea.

And while Everton should be in 14th and 10 points clear of the relegation zone - having been slashed eight points for breaching profit and sustainability rules, they instead sit just two points and places above the relegation zone.

The Blues’ lacklustre form has led to sections of fans questioning Dyche’s position ahead of a seismic game against 17th-placed Nottingham Forest on Sunday. That’s something the Goodison chief has no problem with but has urged Evertonians to stick with his side in a bid to get out of their predicament.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference. Dyche said: “I'm still earning my spurs here. I've never taken being a coach for granted. I'm still in my infancy here and I'm currently not deemed to be doing a good job.

"But 15 games ago I was deemed the Messiah, I was doing okay and I had found the magic key. Fifteen games later, you're not. That's life in football, and that's my life in football.

"I've never questioned them (the fans). They travel, they make noise, they are with us, they question us and that's fine, that's part of being a fan. I wouldn't question the fans. I've got no problem. All I can ask is they stay as solid as they can with us.