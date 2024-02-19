Sean Dyche sends points deduction appeal message to Premier League after Everton draw
Sean Dyche has admitted that the sooner the outcome of Everton's appeal against their Premier League points deduction is released will be better for 'the good of football'.
The Toffees were docked an unprecedented 10 points after being guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules in the 2021-22 season - and plunged the club into another relegation battle. Everton appealed the decision, with a hearing taking place almost three weeks ago.
The Blues did move out of the drop zone after a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, but only moved above Luton Town on goal difference. Everton are hoping their sanction will be reduced yet the wait for the result of their appeal goes on - and Dyche wants answers swiftly.
Speaking to Sky Sports, the Everton manager said: "I don't know the dates, we're just waiting. For the good of football, I think it needs to be speedier for everyone.
"I don't think anyone wants them dragged out, whatever it's going to be, let's get on with. It's not in my hands, though. Who knows [when we'll find out]."