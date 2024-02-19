Sean Dyche sends points deduction appeal message to Premier League after Everton draw

Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sean Dyche has admitted that the sooner the outcome of Everton's appeal against their Premier League points deduction is released will be better for 'the good of football'.

The Toffees were docked an unprecedented 10 points after being guilty of breaching profit and sustainability rules in the 2021-22 season - and plunged the club into another relegation battle. Everton appealed the decision, with a hearing taking place almost three weeks ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blues did move out of the drop zone after a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, but only moved above Luton Town on goal difference. Everton are hoping their sanction will be reduced yet the wait for the result of their appeal goes on - and Dyche wants answers swiftly.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Everton manager said: "I don't know the dates, we're just waiting. For the good of football, I think it needs to be speedier for everyone.