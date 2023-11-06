The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder can see what Sean Dyche’s plans are at Goodison Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Dyche has revealed that Dele is closely watching Everton’s games as he continues his return from injury - and ‘understands’ will be required when he is back fit.

The midfielder is still to play for the Toffees this season. Dele underwent hip surgery in April during a loan spell at Besiktas and has now been working his way back from a groin issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Tottenham man is now back training on the grass although no return date has been given. Still, Dele has been attending games at Goodison Park and is well aware of the ‘direct’ playing style Dyche is deploying. The England international revealed that Mauricio Pochettino utilised similar tactics while Spurs boss.

Speaking to beIN Sport, Everton manager Dyche said: “I had a chat with Dele Alli. He’s a great fella and he’s come through a lot. I had a chat with him and I said: ‘Dele what are your thoughts?’ He said: ‘I think you need to define with these players, when you talk about direct play, I think they think kicking it forward but I know you don’t. I worked under Pichettinho who is similar. Pochettino used to talk about direct passing football - turn and get forward, turn and get forward.

“Dele got it and I told the players I was having a chat with Dele and told them the story. I wanted them to understand tat Dele is in a really good place watching our games and is thinking about it. He’s exactly right; we want direct play in a sense of play forward first. The quicker you play forward, how can you dominate the front third of the pitch not the back third.”

Everton are in discussions with Tottenham as they aim to renegotiate terms of Dele’s transfer. Arriving in January 2021, the Blues must pay Spurs £10 million if he makes 20 appearances. Dele has currently played for Everton 13 times.

Advertisement

Advertisement