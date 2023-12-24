Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sean Dyche told of his delight for Andre Gomes after he made an eye-catching Everton return.

The midfielder made his first appearance for the Toffees since May 2022 in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Tottenham Hotspur. Gomes spent last season on loan at French outfit Lille while he hadn't been in an Everton match-day squad since the loss to Fulham on the opening day of this campaign because of a calf injury.

Gomes played three times for the under-21s, which culminated in a 90-minute outing in a 0-0 draw against Feyenoord earlier this week. And after Idrissa Gana Gueye was forced off in the first half, Gomes was introduced sooner than expected.

The former Barcelona man caught the eye with his performance before reducing the arrears in the 81st minute with a fine strike. And Dyche saluted his performance.

The Everton manager told reporters: "We're very pleased for him. He's had a very tough time of it. I made it clear when came back to us in pre-season that I wanted him to be part of us and what we do.

"He made it clear he wants to try to do that. Then he's had a really frustrating period and I made it clear I wanted him to complete his rehab with 90 minutes. He agreed to do that, which he did and I've got to be honest, it was a bit too early and we were looking at which way we go about this but I thought he was excellent. The way he adapted to the game after the first 7-8 minutes was excellent.

"His adaptability in the game. He played higher up, he dropped in, some of his passing was excellent but there were so many today. The level of performance was absolutely excellent."