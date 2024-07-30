Sean Dyche, Manager of Everton, reacts during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Salford City and Everton at Peninsula Stadium on July 27, 2024 in Salford, England. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton team to face Coventry City confirmed.

Sean Dyche has named his Everton team for tonight’s pre-season friendly at Coventry City.

The Blues make two changes from last weekend’s 2-1 loss at Salford City - with Dyche changing his attacking options for a third time.

Beto partnered Dominic Calvert-Lewin at Salford, while Neal Maupay was given a chance in the 3-3 draw against Sligo Rovers. Now Iliman Ndiaye is handed an opportunity and looks set to play just off Calvert-Lewin. The summer signing from Marseille is back from injury and makes his unofficial full debut against Championship outfit Coventry.

Tim Iroegbunam is also given his first start since arriving from Aston Villa. He comes in for Abdoulaye Doucoure in midfield.

Everton are again depleted of numbers with James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Nathan Patterson still not ready to feature and not risked. Youseff Chermiti, who scored a double against Sligo and won the free-kick for James Garner’s opening goal at Salford, is a new absence.

Jesper Lindstrom is not in the squad having signed on loan from Napoli last week, while it’s no surprise that Jake O’Brien - announced only an hour ago as Everton’s fifth recruit of the transfer window - does not feature.

