Sean Dyche's plans up in air for Newcastle United clash after Everton training ground incident
Jarrad Branthwaite is a fresh doubt for Everton’s clash against Newcastle United.
The centre-back only made his first appearance of the season in last weekend’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. Branthwaite had groin surgery at the start of the summer and had a setback in his recovery.
And after impressing against Palace, he may now be unavailable for the visit of Newcastle to Goodison Park on Saturday (17.30 BST). The Guardian suggest that the 22-year-old, who was wanted by Manchester United in the summer transfer window, has sustained a minor quad issue during training.
Everton will have to assess Branthwaite to see if he can play against the Magpies. The Blues will already be without right-back duo Seamus Coleman and Nathan Patterson as well as forwards Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti.
