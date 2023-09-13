Register
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: George Wood/Getty ImagesEverton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images
Everton manager Sean Dyche. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

Sean Dyche’s strongest Everton line-up and bench if lengthy injury list clears up - gallery

How Everton could line-up in an ideal world during the 2023-24 season.

By Will Rooney
Published 13th Sep 2023, 06:30 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 06:41 BST

Everton return to action after the international break when they welcome Arsenal to Goodison Park on Sunday (16.30 GMT).

The Toffees have endured a difficult start to the 2023-24 season, having picked up just one point from four games. That leaves Sean Dyche’s side in the Premier League relegation zone, although the Everton boss believes his side have deserved from each of their games bar the 4-0 loss to Aston Villa.

In the early stage of the campaign, the Blues have had to contend with more injuries than they’d have liked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil, Seamus Coleman and summer signing Jack Harrison have all spent time on the sidelines.

For the visit of Arsenal, Dyche will be hoping that he has more options available to him.

It’s rare, if ever, that Everton will have a full squad to pick from throughout the season because of fitness and suspensions. But in a hypothetical ideal world where everyone is available, here’s a look at what might just be Dyche’s strongest starting XI and substitutes bench may look like.

1. GK - Jordan Pickford

2. RB - Seamus Coleman

3. CB - James Tarkowski

4. CB - Jarrad Branthwaite

