Sean Dyche's strongest Everton XI as things stand after multiple player exits and loanees depart

By George Priestman
Published 9th Jun 2024, 16:00 BST
Updated 9th Jun 2024, 16:04 BST

Everton transfer news: Everton have already confirmed multiple player exits.

The summer window doesn’t open until June 14 but Everton have already confirmed some departures that have affected their squad.

Coincidently, that is the date of the start of Euro 2024, where many players will be in the shop window. The likes of Amadou Onana Jarrad Branthwaite are two names that everyone will talk about and they already have a lot of eyes on them.

Sean Dyche’s squad could look very different by the time next season rolls around so we’ve decided to look at what their best starting XI looks like right now.

Everton's squad could look very different next year

2. GK - Jordan Pickford

Pickford has just come off one of his best seasons and is heading to the Euros with the highly-fancied England. Top-class performer.

3. RB - Ben Godfrey

The defender has come back into the mix across the last few months of the season. Strong, quick and experienced, he has emerged as the most dependable defender for that role.

4. CB - James Tarkowski

