Juventus have entered the race for Everton-linked midfielder Kalvin Phillips, reports suggest.

Phillips is firmly out of favour at Manchester City, having made just seven appearances this season. Arriving from Leeds United for a fee of up to £42 million, the midfielder has struggled to make an impact at the Etihad Stadium and was on the periphery during their Treble-winning campaign last term.

Phillips has remained in the England set-up, although he's admitted manager Gareth Southgate has insisted the 27-year-old must be playing regularly to be included in the Three Lions squad for the European Championships next summer.

Reports have suggested that Everton are among several Premier League clubs keen to take Phillips in the January transfer window. The Toffees are short on midfield depth, with Amadou Onana, James Garner, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Idrissa Gana Gueye the current options - although the latter will be absent in January as he will represent Senegal at the African Cup of Nations.

Newcastle United are another who are said to be keen on recruiting Phillips. However, according to Gazzetta Dello Sport, Juventus have made the engine-room operator a target. The Old Lady are second in Serie A but have lost Paul Pogba after he failed a drugs test while Nicolò Fagioli has been banned until May for breaching betting rules.