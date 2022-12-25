Everton transfer news as we look at the potential players who could leave in the January transfer window.

The January transfer window opens in a week’s time.

And at Goodison Park, it could be a busy one. Everton are expected to be active in the market as Frank Lampard aims to strengthen his squad.

The Toffees sit just one point and one place above the Premier League relegation zone and improvements are required to ensure they’re not in another dogfight like last season.

Lampard wants to bolster his attacking options, with goals being at a premium this term.

But not only could there be new faces arriving, but departures may also happen. Some players may be sold to free up funds, while others could head out on loan.

Here’s a look at who could exit Everton in January.

1. Yerry Mina - permanent The centre-back has again had injury issues this season. Out of contract at the end of the season, Everton would likely be happy to fetch a fee for Mina and clear him off the wage bill. The Colombian arrived for £28m in 2018. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Tom Cannon - loan The 19-year-old has been in prolific goalscoring form for the under-21s, scoring 11 goals in 15 games. A loan could help his development, with Sheffield Wednesday linked. Any exit would not likely be sanctioned until Everton strengthen their options. Photo: Jeremy Ng/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Michael Keane - permanent or loan The centre-back has been surplus to requirements for much of the season. He’s been linked with Leicester and Fulham. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Abdoulaye Doucoure - permanent or loan The Mali international has struggled for minutes this season after Lampard signed three centre-midfielders in the summer. His deal expires in June although Everton have the option of another year. Fulham and Nottingham Forest are said to be keen. Doucoure was signed from Watford in 2020 for £20m. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales