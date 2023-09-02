Register
Dominic Calvert-Lewin suffered a facial injury in Everton's loss to Aston Villa. Picture: DRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images
Sheffield United vs Everton team news: nine players ruled out and five doubtful - gallery

Everton and Sheffield United injury news before today’s Premier League fixture.

By Will Rooney
Published 2nd Sep 2023, 07:05 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2023, 07:21 BST

Everton make the trip to Sheffield United today as they go in search of their first points of the Premier League season (12.30 BST).

The Toffees have suffered losses to Fulham, Aston Villa and Wolves so far - leaving them second-bottom of the table. But Sean Dyche’s side did pick up a win over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round earlier this week, albeit having to battle from behind following a lacklustre first-half display.

What’s more, newly-promoted United have also lost their first three games. Ahead of the Bramall Lane encounter, here’s a look at the injury situation for both sides.

The Sheffield United defender has a thigh problem.

1. Rhys Norrington-Davies - out

Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The former Liverpool forward has a thigh problem.

2. Rhian Brewster - out

The former Liverpool forward has a thigh problem.

Suffered a groin problem and Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he’ll be out for a period.

3. Ben Osborn - out

Suffered a groin problem and Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he’ll be out for a period.

A leg injury is set to rule out the former Coventry City man.

4. John Fleck - out

A leg injury is set to rule out the former Coventry City man.

