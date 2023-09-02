Everton make the trip to Sheffield United today as they go in search of their first points of the Premier League season (12.30 BST).

The Toffees have suffered losses to Fulham, Aston Villa and Wolves so far - leaving them second-bottom of the table. But Sean Dyche’s side did pick up a win over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup second round earlier this week, albeit having to battle from behind following a lacklustre first-half display.

What’s more, newly-promoted United have also lost their first three games. Ahead of the Bramall Lane encounter, here’s a look at the injury situation for both sides.

1 . Rhys Norrington-Davies - out The Sheffield United defender has a thigh problem. Photo: Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

2 . Rhian Brewster - out The former Liverpool forward has a thigh problem.

3 . Ben Osborn - out Suffered a groin problem and Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted he’ll be out for a period.