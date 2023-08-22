Simon Jordan reckons that Everton may again only avoid Premier League relegation because of the Sean Dyche factor.

The Toffees have narrowly survival in the top flight for the past two seasons. They stayed up on the final day of the 2022-23 campaign following a 1-0 victory over Bournemouth.

However, Everton have suffered defeat in their opening two 2023-24 fixtures. An unlucky 1-0 reverse to Fulham was followed up by a comprehensive 4-0 loss at Aston Villa in which Dyche admitted his side were 'miles off it.'

And Jordan, speaking on talkSPORT, admits Dyche’s job to retain Everton’s Premier League status - which he did successfully after succeeding Frank Lampard as manager in January - will be a tall order unless better players are recruited before the transfer window closes.

The former Crystal Palace chairman said: “They haven't got good enough players - end of discussion, that's it. Sean couldn't say anything else because anything else would have been ridiculous. He didn't single anybody out so he hasn't lost anyone in the dressing room. But if they're a mile off from the start, Sean has to look at himself because he's got to get them started. We don't have the same constraints as he will have.

“He's got central defenders who can't defend. Michael Keane can't defend. As much as he might be an honest pro, you've got to call things for what they are. There is a litany of bad games and challenges this player has to give solutions to Everton. If you're going to give away goals, the third goal he hangs out a leg and has got to clear it, the fourth goal if you're going to go, you've got to clear out the centre-forward.

“But there has been a lot wrong with Everton for some time and Sean is a solution of sorts. He'll be looking at this thinking: 'Is this quite what I signed up for?' There's one thing getting into a situation to get back into the Premier League, sitting in a room and not going to jump down the divisions by going down to the Championship and maybe never get another Premier League job.

“He was the difference between them staying up and going down. He's got a very tall order and will be the difference between Everton staying up and not going down this year but they're not going to be a mid-table side. They're going to be a side looking behind them unless they make some changes.”

To compound Everton’s misery, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was forced off in the 37th minute with a fractured cheekbone. The striker has suffered injury issues over the past two years and Jordan has been critical of Calvert-Lewin before - but felt he had to be withdrawn.