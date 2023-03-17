Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan has warned his old club against appointing Frank Lampard as new manager in the wake of Patrick Vieira’s sacking.
The former Arsenal midfielder was dismissed earlier on Friday after a poor run of 12 games without a win in all competitions. He leaves the club just five points off the bottom of the table, despite being in 12th place.
Following Sunday’s fixture against the Gunners, the Premier League heads into an international break, giving Palace two weeks to find a new boss before domestic football resumes.
But Jordan was quick to dismiss the likes of a Steven Gerrard or Lampard when speaking on TalkSport about a potential replacement for Vieira.
“Whether they’ve got someone lined up or not, if you’ve got an international break for a couple of weeks, you do get the opportunity to just pause for thought.
“They’ve made a big decision, they’ve pulled the trigger. The next decision is, who holds the fort? We need nine more points. We need nine points to stay in this division, how are we going to get them out of 11/12 games?
“If you start veering into the territory of people like Lampard and Gerrard, well, Lampard was interviewed by Palace a couple of years ago. They didn’t want him then, so what’s changed?
“He would have got Everton relegated, he was a disaster at Everton towards the end. Gerrard was a disaster at Aston Villa. Why would either one of those guys be a fix?”
Lampard was appointed as Everton manager in January 2022 and he took charge of 44 matches in all competitions during that time.
Everton won just 12 of those 44 games, giving Lampard a win percentage of 27.27% as the Toffees turned to Sean Dyche to help steer them clear of a second successive Premier League relegation battle.
Prior to that he reached the Championship Play-Off Final with Derby, before securing top four football with Chelsea, as well as reaching the FA Cup final.