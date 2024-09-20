Everton manager Sean Dyche. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images) | Getty Images

How Everton could line-up against Leicester City in the Premier League.

Everton go in search of their first points of the Premier League campaign against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Toffees have endured a wretched opening to the campaign - losing all four fixtures so far. To compound the frustrations, Everton held two-goal leads in the previous two games - yet lost 3-2 at the hands of Bournemouth and Aston Villa.

And earlier this week, the Blues missed out on earning a confidence booster when crashing out of the Carabao Cup at the hands of Southampton on penalties.

The trip to newly-promoted Leicester already feels seismic as pressure increases to mount on Goodison Park boss Sean Dyche. And Everton have a raft of players who could be unavailable against the Foxes. The Blues had just 12 senior outfield players against Southampton and Jarrad Branthwaite, Nathan Patterson, Seamus Coleman, Youssef Chermiti and Armando Broja have already been ruled out with illness along with Idrissa Gana Gueye for a personal issue.

Meanwhile, the likes of James Garner, Jack Harrison (both illness) and Michael Keane (thigh) are doubtful. It’s not idea for Dyche and he may have to cobble together a team. With everything in mind, here’s the Everton team predicted to face Leicester.

GK - Jordan Pickford

Will be frustrated more than anyone at shipping 13 goals so far. But Pickford will have fond memories of his last appearance at the King Power when he saved James Maddison’s penalty in the thick of a relegation showdown.

RB - Ashley Young

There is clamour for Roman Dixon to be given a chance from sections of fans. But Dyche very much prefers experience and it’s why Young is likely to be handed the berth with Coleman and Patterson absent.

CB - Michael Keane

It seemed that the ex-Burnley man’s issue was only minor and he had a scan as a precaution. With Branthwaite still unavailable, it is likely to be Keane starting ahead of Jake O’Brien.

CB - James Tarkowski

Came through training on Thursday after a minor back injury. Tarkowski has been ever-present in the Premier League during his time at Goodison.

LB – Vitalii Mykolenko

Forced off ill at Villa and missed Southampton. But the Ukraine international trained on Thursday and given he’s Everton’s only senior left-back, is likely to come straight back into the team.

CM - Orel Mangala

Gueye will understandably miss out after a family bereavement given that Garner did not train on Thursday, he may not be ready to start. That may force Dyche to hand a full Premier League debut to Lyon loanee Mangala. It could be a late call.

CM - Tim Iroegbunam

Been one of the rare beacons of light so far this season. Iroegbunam has pleasantly surprised plenty since his £9 million arrival from Aston Villa.

RW - Jack Harrison

Left training on Thursday with an illness but Dyche didn’t seem too concerned. Harrison is very much first choice on the right flank and could be another decision that the Everton boss has to make late on.

AM - Abdoulaye Doucoure

Iliman Ndiaye has caught the eye of supporters so far this season. However, Dyche may want an additional body in the middle of the park when off the ball. Doucoure would help with that while he netted against Southampton when captain on the night.

LW - Dwight McNeil

Forced to cover at left-back against Southampton but will likely be restored to an more forward role. Dyche has preferred McNeil in the No.10 role of late and he scored and assisted at Villa - but he could return to the flank.

ST - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Bagged twice in as many games despite spurning a couple of big chances at Villa. Seems to have come through his illness and is very much first-choice centre-forward.