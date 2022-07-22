Everton used a total of 24 players in friendly defeats against Arsenal and Minnesota United.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton’s pre-season tour of America has come to a conclusion.

The Toffees spent more than a week in the States as they prepare for the 2022-23 campaign.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trip gave Frank Lampard plenty of time to work with his squad in what’s his first summer as manager.

There would have been plenty of aspects the Goodison Park boss was pleased with.

But there are also things to work on after a 2-0 loss to Arsenal and sobering 4-0 defeat to Minnesota United.

In the two matches, Everton used a total of 24 players.

That meant that seven members of the 32-man squad (not including long-term casualty Andros Townsned) did not feature in a minute of action.

Here, we take a look at each of their respective situations and what the future holds.

Allan

Frank Lampard speaks to Everton midfielder Allan. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Why didn't he play?

The midfielder is currently sidelined with an injury.

Therefore, Allan could not feature in either game across the pond.

What does his future look like?

The former Brazil international is into the final year of his Goodison Park contract.

With Lampard currently without a natural defensive midfielder, there seems little chance Allan will be departing as things stand - although he has been linked with a departure earlier this summer.

If Everton did bring in additions and a suitable offer for Allan was lodged, the situation may then change.

Asmir Begovic

Everton goalkeeper Asmir Begovic. Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Why didn't he play?

The goalkeeper sustained an ankle injury and therefore was not risked.

Lampard was hopeful that Begovic will be absent for weeks rather than months.

What does his future look like?

The Toffees took up the option to extend Begovic's contract by an additional year.

He's regarded as a reliable deputy to Jordan Pickford between the posts.

Nathan Broadhead

WIGAN, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Nathan Broadhead of Sunderland interacts with the crowd following the Carabao Cup Third Round match between Wigan Athletic and Sunderland at DW Stadium on September 21, 2021 in Wigan, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Why didn't he play?

The striker was not included in either match-day squad.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Salomon Rondon were preferred, while Lewis Dobbin came off the bench against Minnesota.

It is not clear if Broadhead suffered an injury.

What does his future look like?

Uncertain. Broadhead enjoyed a fine spell on loan at Sunderland last season where he scored 13 goals in 25 games - helping them earn promotion from League One.

He's wanted back at Sunderland as they embark on their return to Championship, while Wigan Athletic have also shown interest.

In truth, there are question marks around whether he can step up to the Premier League.

Broadhead is now 24 and can no longer be regarded as a youngster. He's into the final year of his contract.

Seamus Coleman

Frank Lampard speaks with Everton captain Seamus Coleman. Picture: tu Forster/Getty Images

Why didn't he feature?

The Everton captain underwent an operation over the summer.

He was, therefore, ruled out because of injury.

What does his future look like?

Coleman will be going nowhere. Lampard has the utmost respect for the Republic of Ireland international - as we saw in the dressing room after the dramatic win over Crystal Palace which ensured the Blues' survival.

Coleman may be managed more cautiously in terms of minutes this season, though, with Nathan Patterson providing competition.

Andre Gomes

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Why didn't he feature?

In total, Lampard used seven centre-midfielders over the course of the two games.

Abdoulaye Doucoure and Tom Davies started both games in the middle of the park.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin and youngster Lewis Warrington came on at half-time, while Isaac Price was given a run-out in the Minnesota encounter.

Alex Iwobi also started in the engine room in the second game and Dele was introduced as a substitute.

It is not clear if Andre Gomes sustained a setback during the tour.

What does his future look like?

Gomes is someone who Everton would likely be happy to offload.

The Portuguese made only 19 appearances last season and had several spells sidelined with injury.

Gomes was purchased from Barcelona on a permanent deal for £22 million in 2019 and is likely on a sizeable wage.

Such funds could be reinvested into the squad.

Gomes has been linked with Sevilla.

Zan-Luk Leban

Everton keeper Zan-Luk Leban. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Why didn’t he feature?

The 19-year-old was one of four keepers involved in the trip.

Pickford and January recruit Billy Crellin were both used.

What does his future look like?

Leban is likely to feature frequently for the under-21s this season.

Ellis Simms

Everton striker Ellis Simms. Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Why didn't he feature?

The striker was included on the bench for the Arsenal game but did not get on the pitch.

Calvert-Lewin, Rondon and Dobbin were the centre-forwards used instead.

If is not clear if Simms picked up an injury issue.

What does his future look like?

Simms enjoyed a fruitful loan spell at Hearts during the second half of last term where he bagged seven times in 20 games.

Having signed a new deal last November until the summer of 2024, the Toffees seemingly have the 21-year-old in their future plans.

But another loan spell could be on the cards for Simms after Everton bolster their attack to continue his development.