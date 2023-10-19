Register
Six players likely to leave Everton in January and five who definitely won’t - gallery

The January window could give some of Everton's squad a chance to seek first-team football elsewhere.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 19th Oct 2023, 19:00 BST

The summer window saw Everton conduct a fair amount of business, despite their tight financial restrictions.

They welcomed five players, paying near to £40m for Beto and Youssef Chermiti as well as two on loan and Ashley Young on a free.

On the other end, they recouped a fair amount for selling six players while also freeing up their wage bill by allowing a few players to leave on a free transfer.

With their squad looking fairly settled at the current time, there are still some underlying questions to answer when it comes to certain players - and there may be some movement in January as a result.

Therefore, here at LiverpoolWorld, we have decided to look at which players could move on in the January window.

The former Tottenham midfielder is yet to feature this season and is still building up his fitness, but there has been no word from Sean Dyche whether he is close to returning. With a clause set in place that stipulates that the club must pay £10m if he plays eight more times, it’s unlikely they will go for that and a January move looks likely.

1. Dele Alli - Could leave

Gomes enjoyed a good loan spell away at Lille last season but has only featured in one matchday squad so far. A January move away looks likely as he seeks first-team football.

2. Andre Gomes - Could leave

The 20-year-old has played one minute for the senior side this season and could be available to leave either on loan or on a permanent deal in January.

3. Tyler Onyango - Could leave

Godfrey has barely featured this season, even when there have been injuries and he finds himself down the pecking order at centre-back and as back-up in the wider areas and he become more frustrated with the lack of football as time goes on.

4. Ben Godfrey - Could leave

