Six players likely to leave Everton in January and five who definitely won’t - gallery
The January window could give some of Everton's squad a chance to seek first-team football elsewhere.
The summer window saw Everton conduct a fair amount of business, despite their tight financial restrictions.
They welcomed five players, paying near to £40m for Beto and Youssef Chermiti as well as two on loan and Ashley Young on a free.
On the other end, they recouped a fair amount for selling six players while also freeing up their wage bill by allowing a few players to leave on a free transfer.
With their squad looking fairly settled at the current time, there are still some underlying questions to answer when it comes to certain players - and there may be some movement in January as a result.
Therefore, here at LiverpoolWorld, we have decided to look at which players could move on in the January window.