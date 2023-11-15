Everton's squad saw plenty of change in the summer but there are still some questions that need answering ahead of the next transfer window.
Recent contract deals for Jarrad Branthwaite and Abdoulaye Doucoure have helped to answer some questions. Especially regarding Doucoure, whose original deal was set to expire in the summer.
Still, the squad has plenty of considerations to make and there are players who aren't playing, face contract dilemmas and are being targeted by clubs higher up the table.
With the international break leaving us with no club action, here at LiverpoolWorld we've decided to look which players could be leaving in the January window, and those who won't.
1. Won't leave - Amadou Onana
The midfielder has become indispensable for Sean Dyche and despite interest from Newcastle, Chelsea and Manchester United, he won't be going anywhere in January.
2. Ben Godfrey - Could leave
Dyche recently stated that Godfrey is training well and waiting for his opportunity. His current deal expires in 2025 and his ability to play multiple roles at the back is one of his best traits, but having played just 90 minutes this season, he may become more frustrated if it continues. There were some interest from Premier League clubs reported last month, so it stands to reason that we can't rule out an exit.
3. Jarrad Branthwaite - Won't leave
One of Dyche's best performers this season, he recently signed a new deal and despite interest from top clubs, he will remain after the January window.
4. Andre Gomes - Could leave
The midfielder hasn't featured this season, with a calf issue seemingly keeping him out of action so far. His deal expires next summer and if the club want to recoup some of their fee they paid for him in 2019, then he would have to go in the January window - which seems likely.