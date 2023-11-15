2 . Ben Godfrey - Could leave

Dyche recently stated that Godfrey is training well and waiting for his opportunity. His current deal expires in 2025 and his ability to play multiple roles at the back is one of his best traits, but having played just 90 minutes this season, he may become more frustrated if it continues. There were some interest from Premier League clubs reported last month, so it stands to reason that we can't rule out an exit.