‘Something positive’ - Fan and expert reaction as trio of Everton board members step down

There are big changes at Goodison Park as three board members step down from their roles.

Emily Bonner
By Emily Bonner
Published 13th Jun 2023, 17:50 BST

Everton have announced that three members of the board of directors have left their roles. Chief executive officer Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp have all departed from Goodison Park.

We've been out on the street of Liverpool to get your reaction.

Joe tells us what he thinks of Everton board members stepping down
Joe tells us what he thinks of Everton board members stepping down
  • Joe said: "They had to do somethin positive. I think they all should go and be refreshed and start again."
  • Stephen said: "This new stadium might change it, but the point is it's all politics."
  • Asa said: “It’s the right direction. The club is big with a big stadium.”
Asa tells us what he thinks of Everton board members stepping down
Asa tells us what he thinks of Everton board members stepping down

In a statement from the departing directors, they say: "We have all been fully committed during our time here and are disappointed to have made the decision to leave Everton." The club say a statement will be made about interim appointments and the future of the chairman Bill Kenwright.

LiverpoolWorld’s Will Rooney reflected on the move saying: "I don't think it's come as a big surprise now because of how long the relationship has been fractured between the board and the fans. Since last season we've seen protests happening inside the ground."

However, the football expert says that things could be looking up for the club. He said: “There's new investment coming in and new expertise from MSP sports capital. The chairman has got an influence in the Phoenix Suns NBA, and another member is involved in a sports team, so they clearly know what they're doing from that perspective, and it can only help Everton."

