There are big changes at Goodison Park as three board members step down from their roles.

Everton have announced that three members of the board of directors have left their roles. Chief executive officer Denise Barrett-Baxendale, chief finance and strategy officer Grant Ingles and non-executive director Graeme Sharp have all departed from Goodison Park.

We've been out on the street of Liverpool to get your reaction.

Joe tells us what he thinks of Everton board members stepping down

Joe said: "They had to do somethin positive. I think they all should go and be refreshed and start again."

Stephen said: "This new stadium might change it, but the point is it's all politics."

Asa said: “It’s the right direction. The club is big with a big stadium.”

Asa tells us what he thinks of Everton board members stepping down

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement from the departing directors, they say: "We have all been fully committed during our time here and are disappointed to have made the decision to leave Everton." The club say a statement will be made about interim appointments and the future of the chairman Bill Kenwright.

LiverpoolWorld’s Will Rooney reflected on the move saying: "I don't think it's come as a big surprise now because of how long the relationship has been fractured between the board and the fans. Since last season we've seen protests happening inside the ground."