Sporting CP make Youssef Chermiti decision for Everton clash amid transfer interest

Everton have Youssef Chermiti on their radar.

Youssef Chermiti does not feature in Sporting CP’s squad for today’s pre-season friendly against Everton at Goodison Park.

The striker is absent amid interest from the Toffees as they aim to bolster their options in the final third ahead of the 2023-24 campaign.

Everton are pursuing a deal for Chermitti worth an initial £12 million. The 19-year-old scored three goals in 21 games for the Portuguese outfit last season.

And Sporting head coach Ruben Amorim has left Chermiti out of his 22-man set-up for the encounter with Sean Dyche’s men.