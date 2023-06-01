Several players have spoken out on the fan support over the weekend.

Sean Dyche had been extremely vocal about the Everton fans ever since his arrival in late-January, and Sunday’s victory over Bournemouth showed us just how passionate and supportive the Goodison faithful were when their team needed them.

Goodison Park has been an institution of English football since 1892 and the Toffees will depart the famed ground to make the move to Bramley-Moore Dock sometime during the 2024/25 season, but it doesn’t change the fact that their current home base provides a brilliant atmosphere.

That was never more evident than on the final day of the Premier League season, as Abdoulaye Doucoure’s fine strike helped Dyche’s side avoid relegation in the most dramatic and intense fashion.

The stadium sits 11th in terms of capacity in comparison to the rest of the league, but the 39,571 allows the home fans to make the tight and compact ground an intimidating place to come for visiting sides.

After all, it was Paul Scholes who once claimed it was a more difficult place to go than Anfield: “I never found Anfield intimidating. Goodison Park had a better atmosphere.”

More recently, Micha Richards spoke on the atmosphere, paying the Everton fans a huge compliment: “I was at the game and I have to say it’s the loudest I’ve ever heard, at any stadium, I’ve ever been at.”

Posting a similar message on social media, defender Conor Coady took to Instagram to share his thoughts: “The hardest season of my life, finished in the loudest atmosphere I’ve ever played in.”

Manager Dyche even got in on the action, sending a message to the fans but apologised for the situation with pitch invading at the end of the game.

“I can’t praise the Everton fans enough. It was a shame we couldn’t get to thank our fantastic supporters after the final whistle but it was a security-led decision for the team not to go back on.”

Plenty of fans were seen commenting on this as well: ‘There was a moment after the goal when the game restarted that I saw three different people flinch at the sheer decibels hitting their ears as the Gwladys Street sang Everton. The noise was just deafening. The atmosphere was beautiful. Pure ecstasy and relief.’ One fan wrote.

Whilst another commented underneath: ‘I’ve been going Goodison for 15 years. The moment we scored and the five minutes that followed it is the loudest I’ve ever heard it. It was deafening.’