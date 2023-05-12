The forward has struggled with injuries this season but has bounced back at the right time.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been a key player for Everton over the last few years, but this season has been one of his most frustrating due to frequent injuries as his side has endured a difficult season at the wrong end of the Premier League table.

It was only two seasons ago that the England international was one of the country’s best forwards, netting 21 goals in all competitions (including 16 in the league) during the 2020/21 season.

Fortunately, the 26-year-old has shaken off any fitness concerns and rediscovered his sharpness at this crucial period of Everton’s season.

His last two outings against Leicester City and Brighton have shown that the forward is back to being a key focal point for Sean Dyche’s side as we’ve seen him return to being a strong physical and aerial presence alongside being someone who can create chances and, ultimately, help his side to be a better attacking unit overall.

The statistics even back this up as well, as the latest numbers comparing specific metrics from his time this season under Frank Lampard and Dyche are vastly different - they’ve all improved and it’s clear he’s back to somewhere near his best form.

Looking at the figures, his non-penalty expected goals stands at 0.66 under Dyche compared to 0.25 under Lampard.

In terms of shots, he has recorded 3.42 per game compared to 1.59 and he has been unlucky not to have scored more goals during this mini-run.

Two other important factors are expected assists and expected goals build-up; his influence is clear here as we see improvements in xA’s 0.17 (0.06) and xG Build-up - 0.32 (0.06) and we saw him break free on the wing for the Toffees to set up Abdoulaye Doucoure for the opener in their 5-1 rout at the Amex Stadium.

In what is arguably his biggest strength, he has seen a vast improvement in aerials won - registering 6.62 as opposed to 3.84 - a figure that has no doubt improved thanks to his improved conditioning work off-the-pitch.

Calvert-Lewin has missed 20 games in the league due to injuries and fitness issues which is why he has only registered two goals and one assist in 15 appearances this campaign.

Considering Everton were the league’s lowest scorers prior to the game away at Leicester on May 1, his return has coincided with some of their best attacking play across the whole season - and fans will be hoping it can continue across the final few games.