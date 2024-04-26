Their squad will change for a number of reasons, including financial issues, player contracts and loan players returning to their clubs.Their squad will change for a number of reasons, including financial issues, player contracts and loan players returning to their clubs.
Staying, going or loan: Transfer status of Everton's 25-man squad explained ahead of big summer - gallery

Everton transfer rumours: The Everton squad will certainly go under changes this summer for a number of reasons.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 26th Apr 2024, 19:53 BST
Updated 26th Apr 2024, 20:04 BST

Everton are heading into a summer where they are likely to undergo a lot of change when it comes to their squad.

Sean Dyche’s side look to have pulled away from the relegation battle and confirming their Premier League status is the most important thing. Looking at their squad, there are plenty of questions to consider with contracts expiring and loan players returning to the parent clubs.

Plus, with money issues off the pitch and the oversight of FFP, they could also be forced to sell players. Therefore, there’s a big summer ahead and it could be crucial for the future of the club and we’ve decided to review the status of the squad to see who is staying, who may be sold and who will head out on loan in the summer.

1. Jordan Pickford - Stay

A fan favourite, Pickford has the second-most clean sheets in the league this season and deserves more praise.

2. Joao Virginia - Stay

Having proven himself when needed to step up this season, Virginia remains a decent back-up for Pickford.

3. Andy Lonergan - Leave

Lonergan joined the Blues in 2021 on a one-year deal and signed for an extra year last summer. Photo: Having signed in 2021, he hasn't featured in a competitive game and his deal is up this summer and he is likely to depart.

4. Seamus Coleman - Leave

He is a key figure around the club but his deal is up this summer and after a serious injury last year, he doesn't look capable of being able to produce for the club anymore.

