Everton are heading into a summer where they are likely to undergo a lot of change when it comes to their squad.

Sean Dyche ’s side look to have pulled away from the relegation battle and confirming their Premier League status is the most important thing. Looking at their squad, there are plenty of questions to consider with contracts expiring and loan players returning to the parent clubs.

Plus, with money issues off the pitch and the oversight of FFP, they could also be forced to sell players. Therefore, there’s a big summer ahead and it could be crucial for the future of the club and we’ve decided to review the status of the squad to see who is staying, who may be sold and who will head out on loan in the summer.