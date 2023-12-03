Steve Cooper. Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Steve Cooper rued how Nottingham Forest conceded a goal 'typical' of Everton in his side's Premier League loss.

The Toffees' impressive away record this season continued as they earned a 1-0 victory at the City Ground. Dwight McNeil notched the only goal of the game in the 67th minute when he kept the ball alive from a corner before drilling into the top corner.

The win moved Everton within two points of safety, having been hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for breaching financial rules. Forest, meanwhile, have won just one of their previous 10 games.

On the game, Forest boss Cooper said: “We’ve conceded a typical Everton goal in how they create chances - balls into the box, kept alive, put back into the box and aiming for certain players. We did a lot of work on it all week but succumbed to it that particular time.

“That was disappointing. The lad has taken it well. We weren’t productive enough in the final third. For all the times we got there we haven’t shown enough creativity, enough guile or enough quality to really create more chances than we did. When we did create chances, we haven’t even hit the target.