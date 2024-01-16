Everton and Nottingham Forest have been charged by the Premier League.

Steve Rotherham. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Steve Rotherham, Metro Mayor of the Liverpool City Region, has hit out at the Premier League after Everton were charged with breaching profit and sustainability rules.

The Toffees have already been hit with a 10-point deduction this season for being guilty of breaking spending regulations in the 2021-22 season. That decision is currently in the appeal process.

Premier League clubs are permitted to lose a combined £105 million over a three-year period and there is an argument of double jeopardy with the previous and new charge overlapping.

Mr Rotherham has been a staunch supporter in Everton's battle against the Premier League and believes the 'punishment does not fit the crime'. He posted on X (formerly Twitter): “The Premier League’s announcement today means that Everton Football Club potentially face being penalised twice within the same season for alleged breaches covering the same period.

“In short, the club is facing double jeopardy. I have supported Everton in their appeal so far because I have grave concerns about the transparency of the process and the severity of the penalty being applied. The punishment does not fit the crime.

“It is not about one club but ensuring that our game is open and fair in its treatment of all clubs. It is difficult to see how anybody can have any confidence in a process as opaque as this.

“Unlike the EFL or other sporting leagues around the world, the Premier League has not published a framework for sanctions. Until that is rectified the fairness and transparency of the whole process will be called into question.”