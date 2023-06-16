Everton have been linked with a summer swoop for Alfredo Morelos.

Sean Dyche is aiming to bolster his striking options in the transfer window to ensure they're not in a Premier League relegation battle for a third successive season.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin endured another injury-ravaged campaign in 2022-23 and bagged only twice. Meanwhile, Neal Maupay scored just once after arriving from Brighton last summer and has been linked with a departure from Goodison Park.

It is reported by Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra that Everton are one of five clubs chasing Morelos on a free transfer - along with Nottingham Forest, Seville, Cadiz and Fenerbahce.

Morelos forged himself a mixed reputation during his time at Rangers, having now departed at the end of his contract. The 11-cap Colombia international scored a total of 124 goals in 269 appearances for the Ibrox side - helping them claim the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup in the 2020-21 season. He also became the club's record goalscorer in Europa, notching 29 times as Rangers reached the Europa League final in the 2021-22 campaign.

But Morelos' disciplinary record left a lot to be desired. He also holds another Ibrox infamous feat - for the most red cards. In his six years in Glasgow, the 26-year-old was sent off a total of eight times.

Certainly, interest in Morelos may split Evertonians. Whether he could make the step up to the Premier League would be a gamble given that the Toffees need to significantly boost their potency in the final third. Yet given the financial constraints that Everton may again have, Dyche could well look to utilise the free transfer market.

Morelos spent a large chunk of his time at Rangers working under manager Steven Gerrard. And the former Liverpool and England captain has previously outlined how Morelos is a 'born goalscorer'.

Speaking in December 2019, Gerrard said: “Alfredo is Alfredo. He’s a born goalscorer. He’s a human being, some days he won’t be able to be the hero.

“But he’s got to be up there as player of the tournament so far. He’s scored big goals against top opposition. I had no doubt he was going to bounce back. That’s what I see in him.

“If he gets praise, he’s right back on to perform. If he gets criticism, he tends to put it behind him and do his best for the team.”

Morelos came under some criticism during his final season at Rangers, scoring only 12 goals in 45 appearances.

However, current manager Michael Beale praised the outgoing marksman and explained how his game has developed over the years.

“His legacy? He was part of an invincible league winning side and that won’t happen for a long, long time," Beale said. “Or ever again. He was a key part of that team and he’s also now the club’s record European goalscorer.

“We paid £800,000 for an unknown boy from Helsinki and now he’s known in every Rangers household. So he’s a player that we will look back on in time with real fondness. I will have a lot of fond memories about working with him. Just because you make one comment about one performance doesn’t change that. It is what it is and I’ll be honest, I’ve said a lot worse about him.”

“He’s changed as a player and he’s changed as a man. He’s become a dad and a husband and he’s changed. I first met him a long time ago now and a lot has happened to him.