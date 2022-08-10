Everton travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard has revealed he’s still keen to add to his Aston Villa squad ahead of their clash against Everton on Saturday.

Villa opened their 2022-23 Premier League season with an insipid 2-0 loss at newly-promoted Bournemouth last Saturday.

Gerrard bemoaned his side’s performance on the south coast.

And after splashing out £26 million on Diego Carlo from Sevilla and £17 million to make Philippe Coutinho’s move from Barcelona permanent, the former Liverpool captain declared he will ‘continue to shape’ Villa’s squad before the transfer window shuts on 1 September.

What’s been said

Via Birmingham Live, Gerrard said: “The window goes on for another three-plus weeks.

“We’re Aston Villa, we always have an eye on the market all-year round, every single day. I’m sure we’ll continue to shape this squad in the coming weeks.

“There are players around the squad that need to go out for different challenges and need to go and play football. We’ve been more than honest and more than respectful and I have spoken face to face with those players so they all know where they stand.

“In terms of incomings, we’ve had top support again from the owners. We’ve managed to attract high-level players who I believe will help the group and strengthen the group over the course of the season.

“We’ll see what the next three-and-a-half weeks bring because it doesn’t stop here. There’s a real urge and ambition to keep improving as we move along.

“We had a real positive pre-season and I don’t just mean it in terms of results, we’ve got the majority of the squad fit and healthy and I think that’s the main challenge when you start a pre-season. It’s about can you get as many bodies through it in a healthy way and can you improve them from a physical, mental and tactical and technical view and, from those four departments, I’m really happy with how it’s gone.