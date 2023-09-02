There has been plenty of movement at Everton and Sean Dyche has more options than ever.

The summer window was always going to be an extremely busy one for Everton, given they needed to strengthen after back-to-back years fighting relegation.

Due to their poor start in the league, the final part of the window was made all the more important as the fans needed something to get behind after a difficult start.

Sean Dyche has seen plenty of movement out of the door at Goodison Park, with Alex Iwobi, Demarai Gray, Moise Kean, Niels Nkounkou, Andros Townsend, Ellis Simms, Yerry Mina, Tom Davies and Asmir Begovic all allowed to leave on permanent deals.

Plus, Conor Coady and Ruben Vinagre both returned to their parent clubs and Mason Holgate and Neal Maupay were also allowed to leave on loan.

On the plus side, Dyche recruited attacking reinforcements in terms of Beto, Jack Harrison, Youssef Chermiti and Arnaut Danjuma as well as Premier League veteran Ashley Young.

With so many moving parts and new faces and new ideas, LiverpoolWorld have decided to put together what Everton’s strongest starting eleven could look like.

1 . GK - Jordan Pickford The England number one is a key part of Dyche’s side.

2 . RB - Nathan Patterson Currently enjoying a good run in the side, he’s always gaining more experience and produced a strong performance against Wolves last time out in the league.

3 . CB - James Tarkowski An ever-present last season, he continues to be a key starter.

4 . CB - Jarrad Branthwaite The youngster has seemingly broke into the starting eleven after a strong loan spell last season.