Stunning Everton new stadium photos released as pivotal match-day item installed

The first ‘giant speaker system’ has been secured at Everton’s new stadium has been secured.

Work at the Blues’ Bramley-Moore Dock continues apace, with work scheduled to be completed by late 2024. The 52-888-seat facility is taking shape week-by-week on the Liverpool front, with excitement among supporters building.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the first speaker which will boom songs including Z-Cars, Spirit of the Blues and It’s A Grand Old Team among others, has now been installed. A post on the Everton Stadium’s X account said: “The last roof purlin has been slotted into place to complete the roof structure.