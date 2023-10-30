Stunning Everton new stadium photos released as pivotal match-day item installed
Everton’s new Bramley-Moore Dock stadium update.
The first ‘giant speaker system’ has been secured at Everton’s new stadium has been secured.
Work at the Blues’ Bramley-Moore Dock continues apace, with work scheduled to be completed by late 2024. The 52-888-seat facility is taking shape week-by-week on the Liverpool front, with excitement among supporters building.
And the first speaker which will boom songs including Z-Cars, Spirit of the Blues and It’s A Grand Old Team among others, has now been installed. A post on the Everton Stadium’s X account said: “The last roof purlin has been slotted into place to complete the roof structure.
“Internally, the first giant speaker system has also been secured into the roofing steelwork, while work continues to glaze the rear of the north stand, which now has seating across the entire upper tier.”