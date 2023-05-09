Register
Supercomputer predicts Everton’s new Premier League final position after Brighton win - gallery

The Premier League saw some key results in recent days, but how does that affect the Merseyside clubs’ potential final league positions?

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 9th May 2023, 11:12 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 11:12 BST

Only a few games remain in the Premier League season and there’s still fortunes to be decided at both ends of the table.

Everton and Liverpool have found form at the right time with Jurgen Klopp’s side boasting six wins in a row and Sean Dyche’s side fresh off an incredible 5-1 win over Brighton.

For Liverpool, they sit in fifth place, still chasing Manchester United in fourth who have a game in hand and are still the favourites to qualify for the Champions League.

At the other end of the table, Everton moved away from the bottom three with that away victory and were boosted by losses for Leicester City and Southampton.

The Toffees sit two points clear of Leicester and Leeds United on 32 points and Nottingham Forest sit just a point ahead of Everton in 16th place.

Following those result, we’ve decided to see how the latest fixtures have affected Everton and Liverpool’s final predicted league positions - thanks to FiveThirtyEight.

91 Points - Premier League winner chances: 87%

1. Manchester City

91 Points - Premier League winner chances: 87%

87 Points - Premier League winner chances: 13%

2. Arsenal

87 Points - Premier League winner chances: 13%

72 Points - UCL chances: 92%

3. NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Callum Wilson of Newcastle United celebrates with teammate Miguel Almiron after scoring the teams third goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Southampton FC at St. James Park on April 30, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

72 Points - UCL chances: 92%

71 Points - UCL chances: 79%

4. Manchester United

71 Points - UCL chances: 79%

