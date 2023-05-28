Sean Dyche’s side take on Bournemouth in the final day of the season knowing a win will secure their survival and condem Leeds United and Leicester City.

It is set to be a nervous afternoon at Goodison Park as the battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League goes to the final day of the season.

Two of Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United will be playing football in the EFL Championship next season but it’s the Toffees who have the upper hand before a ball is kicked. They currently sit 17th in the table and know that a win against Bournemouth will be enough to secure their safety regardless of results elsewhere. However, if they slip up then either of the Whites or the Foxes could pounce and overtake them to secure their own survival and send Everton down.

Since the first weekend of the 2022/23 season the Supercomputer has been predicting how the final Premier League table would end up looking. There have been ups and downs for Everton and Liverpool as well as the other 18 clubs in the division but there has been one final prediction made ahead of this afternoon’s games. Here is how the final Premier League table is predicted to look:

Manchester City - 92 points Arsenal - 84 points Manchester United - 75 points Newcastle United - 73 points Liverpool - 69 points Brighton & Hove Albion - 63 points Aston Villa - 59 points Tottenham Hotspur - 58 points Brentford - 56 points Fulham - 52 points Crystal Palace - 47 points Chelsea - 44 points West Ham United - 41 points Wolverhampton Wanderers - 41 points Bournemouth - 39 points Nottingham Forest - 37 points Everton - 36 points Leicester City - 32 points Leeds United - 32 points Southampton - 24 points