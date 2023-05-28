It is set to be a nervous afternoon at Goodison Park as the battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League goes to the final day of the season.
Two of Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United will be playing football in the EFL Championship next season but it’s the Toffees who have the upper hand before a ball is kicked. They currently sit 17th in the table and know that a win against Bournemouth will be enough to secure their safety regardless of results elsewhere. However, if they slip up then either of the Whites or the Foxes could pounce and overtake them to secure their own survival and send Everton down.
Since the first weekend of the 2022/23 season the Supercomputer has been predicting how the final Premier League table would end up looking. There have been ups and downs for Everton and Liverpool as well as the other 18 clubs in the division but there has been one final prediction made ahead of this afternoon’s games. Here is how the final Premier League table is predicted to look:
- Manchester City - 92 points
- Arsenal - 84 points
- Manchester United - 75 points
- Newcastle United - 73 points
- Liverpool - 69 points
- Brighton & Hove Albion - 63 points
- Aston Villa - 59 points
- Tottenham Hotspur - 58 points
- Brentford - 56 points
- Fulham - 52 points
- Crystal Palace - 47 points
- Chelsea - 44 points
- West Ham United - 41 points
- Wolverhampton Wanderers - 41 points
- Bournemouth - 39 points
- Nottingham Forest - 37 points
- Everton - 36 points
- Leicester City - 32 points
- Leeds United - 32 points
- Southampton - 24 points
Leicester City and Leeds United are both also at home this afternoon. The Foxes welcome West Ham United to the King Power Stadium while Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors at Elland Road.