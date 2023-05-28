Register
Supercomputer predicts final Premier League table and if Everton will avoid relegation

Sean Dyche’s side take on Bournemouth in the final day of the season knowing a win will secure their survival and condem Leeds United and Leicester City.

Martyn Simpson
By Martyn Simpson
Published 28th May 2023, 10:10 BST

It is set to be a nervous afternoon at Goodison Park as the battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League goes to the final day of the season.

Two of Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United will be playing football in the EFL Championship next season but it’s the Toffees who have the upper hand before a ball is kicked. They currently sit 17th in the table and know that a win against Bournemouth will be enough to secure their safety regardless of results elsewhere. However, if they slip up then either of the Whites or the Foxes could pounce and overtake them to secure their own survival and send Everton down.

Since the first weekend of the 2022/23 season the Supercomputer has been predicting how the final Premier League table would end up looking. There have been ups and downs for Everton and Liverpool as well as the other 18 clubs in the division but there has been one final prediction made ahead of this afternoon’s games. Here is how the final Premier League table is predicted to look:

  1. Manchester City - 92 points
  2. Arsenal - 84 points
  3. Manchester United - 75 points
  4. Newcastle United - 73 points
  5. Liverpool - 69 points
  6. Brighton & Hove Albion - 63 points
  7. Aston Villa - 59 points
  8. Tottenham Hotspur - 58 points
  9. Brentford - 56 points
  10. Fulham - 52 points
  11. Crystal Palace - 47 points
  12. Chelsea - 44 points
  13. West Ham United - 41 points
  14. Wolverhampton Wanderers - 41 points
  15. Bournemouth - 39 points
  16. Nottingham Forest - 37 points
  17. Everton - 36 points
  18. Leicester City - 32 points
  19. Leeds United - 32 points
  20. Southampton - 24 points

Leicester City and Leeds United are both also at home this afternoon. The Foxes welcome West Ham United to the King Power Stadium while Tottenham Hotspur are the visitors at Elland Road.

