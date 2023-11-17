With the news that Everton have been given a 10 point deduction in the Premier League, we've looked at where they are now predicted to finish.

Everton's recent form has taken a hit after it was announced the club have been given a 10 point deduction after breaching financial regulations.

Sean Dyche has had to contend with a relegation battle, fan unrest, trouble with the owner and financial issues in his time at the club so far, and now he's facing his toughest battle.

A strong recent run seemed to put distance between them and the teams in the relegation battle, but a 10 point deduction has thrown them back into the mix.

Based on their current form, they should feel confident about avoiding the drop, but it is certainly a huge setback that will deflate fans.

Therefore, following the news, we've decided to focus on their predicted finish using bettingexpert's supercomputer BETSiE, which takes into account multiple data points including xG, xA and runs the simulation, 100,000 times. And they've seen Everton's relegation probability has increased from 1.4% (before deduction) to 21.4% - an increase of 19.7% following the news of the points deduction.

1 . Manchester City 84 Points

2 . Arsenal 80 Points

3 . Liverpool 78 Points