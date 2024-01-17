The Premier League season has been extremely different for Liverpool and Everton so far, but what is the predicted outcome of the rest of the campaign?

The Premier League season has been extremely entertaining so far this season, but the two clubs on Merseyside have endured very different seasons.

Liverpool, for example, top the table and have been a brilliant force under Jurgen Klopp this season. Their new signings have clicked and their Anfield record has been exemplarily and they are ready to challenge Man City for the title it seems.

Whereas Everton, who have already had a 10-point deduction earlier this season, have been charged with another breach of financial fair play and sustainability rules with Nottingham Forest. That could spell danger for them in the future with another potential points deduction and it could mean another tight relegation battle is on the horizon. The frustrating part for Sean Dyche's side is that if you add those 10 points on, they move up five places to 12th and, suddenly, the season narrative is completely different.

With the latest supercomputer predicted Premier League releasing this week, LiverpoolWorld has decided to see what are the predicted fates of both Merseyside clubs.

1 . 20th: Sheffield United - 22 Points Chris Wilder was brought back in to try and save their season, but the Yorkshire club are really struggling with the quality in the Premier League.

2 . 19th: Burnley - 26 Points Vincent Kompany's side have improved but they are still struggling to turn performances into results and it may prove too difficult a task in the end. Photo: Gareth Copley

3 . 18th: Luton Town - 31 Points Luton continue to give everything and are a real threat at Kenilworth Road. But it seems they lack the firepower to remain in the division.