Everton pair Jarrad Branthwaite and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Everton team news ahead of the Premier League clash against Leicester City.

Everton make the trip to Leicester City on Saturday desperate for a victory.

The Toffees have yet to pick up a single point in the Premier League from their four games this season. Frustratingly, Sean Dyche’s side have held two-goal leads in their previous two games against AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa - yet succumbed to 3-2 defeats.

And earlier this week, Everton crashed out of the Carabao Cup after losing to fellow top-flight strugglers Southampton on penalties following a 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Blues boss Dyche is coming under pressure from sections of supporters. He was forced into a raft of changes against Southampton because of injury and illness and will be desperate to get some back against Leicester, who have only two points after their promotion back to the Premier League.

Ahead of the King Power Stadium encounter, here’s a look at the injury latest for Everton and who could be back.

Vitalli Mykolenko, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and James Garner - illness

All three were absent against Southampton with a sickness bug. Mykolenko has been suffering from the issue when subbed off before half-time at Villa while the other two were struck down on the morning of the game. Dyche is hopeful the trio will be back. “We hope to get the three illnesses back. From what we know so far, it’s just a passing bug.”

Potential return game: Leicester City (A), Saturday 21 September.

James Tarkowski - back

The centre-back has been ever-present in the Premier League since signing for Everton in 2022. Tarkowski was not risked against Southampton, having also had an injury in pre-season but Dyche is optimistic the defender will be fit.

Potential return game: Leicester City (A), Saturday 21 September.

Idrissa Gana Gueye - other

The midfielder was absent against Southampton because of personal reasons relating to his father. Everton are understandably giving Gueye all the time he needs.

Potential return game: Leicester City (A), Saturday 21 September.

Jarrad Branthwaite - groin

The centre-back has been missed this campaign after a stellar 23-24 season. Branthwaite had groin surgery at the start of the summer and has had some hiccups in his recovery. He is back in training by Dyche admitted it was unlikely he’ll be involved against Leicester when speaking at his post-Southampton press conference.

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (H), Saturday 28 September.

Nathan Patterson - hamstring

The right-back is recovering from a serious issue that required an operation in April. Everton have been cautious with Patterson and although he’s back training, Dyche admitted after Southampton it was unlikely the Scotland international would be available this weekend.

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (H), Saturday 28 September.

Seamus Coleman - calf

The Everton captain suffered his issue on Republic of Ireland duty earlier this month. Coleman was another who Dyche admitted is improbable to feature at Leicester.

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (H), Saturday 28 September.

Youssef Chermiti - foot

The striker was forced to have minor surgery just before the season started. Chermiti is now in rehab.

Potential return game: October

Armando Broja - foot

The forward arrived on loan from Chelsea on summer transfer deadline day with his issue and is not expected to be back until some time next month.

Potential return game: October