The Goodison Park side still have business to do in the current market before the new season starts next month.

The 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off in just under two weeks and Everton will hope to bring in at least one new player before their first game against Chelsea.

Harry Winks and Maxwell Cornet are amongst the big deals that the Toffees are believed to be pursuing before the window slams shut at the end of August.

Across the top flight of English football there are several other big transfers that could be completed either in the near future or over the next few weeks.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham United are just some of the clubs still actively looking to strengthen and all are being linked with deals for players.

Those individuals either represent other clubs in the division, who will have to battle to keep a hold of their stars, or for teams across Europe and the rest of the world.

Not only that, but there is also plenty of interest in current Premier League stars from top European clubs with Barcelona sniffing around more than one big name.

With that in mind, here are ten huge transfer deals, currently making headlines across the division, that still look like having a serious chances of being done in the current window:

1. Jack Harrison (Leeds to Newcastle) Leeds want £35 million to sell the winger and are holding firm on that price tag having already sold Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips this window. Current odds = 1/1.

2. Marc Cucurella (Brighton to Man City) Brighton’s whopping £50m valuation of the Spanish full-back seems to be a stumbling block but the chances of a deal being struck still look to be likely. Current odds = 2/5. Photo: Naomi Baker

3. Morgan Gibbs-White (Wolves to Nottingham Forest) The former Sheffield United loanee looks likely to leave Molineux permanently this window and Forest are the side currently favourites to complete a deal. Current odds = 8/11.

4. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley to Everton) Burnley will do well to hang on to their star attacker following their relegation last season and Newcastle and Everton are two likely destinations with the Toffees currently favourites. Current odds = 6/5.