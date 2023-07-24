Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

‘That is football’ - Kevin Thelwell lifts lid on failed Everton transfer

Everton have now sealed the transfer of Arnaut Danjuma.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 24th Jul 2023, 07:30 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 07:49 BST

Kevin Thelwell has insisted that Everton maintained 'good relations' with Arnaut Danjuma as the forward was snapped up at the second time of asking.

Danjuma has arrived at Goodison Park on a season-long loan from Villarreal. He's the Toffees' second signing of the summer after Ashley Young joined on a free transfer from Aston Villa.

Danjuma looked set to link up with Everton in the January transfer window last season. However, the Holland international opted to instead make the move to Tottenham Hotspur at the 11th hour - although he would be limited to just 12 appearances.

Most Popular

Blues director of football Thelwell held no grudges with Danjuma about his decision, though, is delighted to have got the deal over the line.

Speaking to Everton's club website, Thelwell said: "We are clear admirers of Arnaut’s quality, which is why we have been so keen to bring him to Everton.

"He will be an excellent addition to Sean’s squad, with the ability to play across the front line and as a central striker, where he often played at Villarreal.

"We respected his decision not to join us in January. That is football. But we always maintained good relations with Arnaut and the important thing is that he is now an Everton player. We are delighted to be able to secure a player of his ability on loan and we have full confidence he will show Evertonians what a quality player he is."

Danjuma could make his Everton bow in tomorrow night’s friendly against Bolton Wanderers. The former Bournemouth man has explained that the uncertainty around the managerial situation in January, with Frank Lampard’s position in doubt before he was eventually replaced by Sean Dyche, is why he instead joined Tottenham.

Danjuma said: “It’s amazing to join Everton and I’m really happy to be here. It’s been a long time coming to join such a massive club as Everton and it makes me proud.

“I had interest from other clubs but there was a pull towards Everton because of the fans, the manager and the history of the Club and it’s second time lucky for me.

“I know I did not move to the club in January, that was because there was some uncertainty over the manager situation at that time, but I think it makes it even more beautiful for me to join now. I am very grateful to be at the Club and I can’t wait to play in front of the fans as well.

“I hope to bring a lot of goals and a lot of assists. The manager has clearly improved the team and there is a process ahead with him in charge that I am very excited to be a part of.

“I am very eager to perform and very determined to contribute to the entire club. There’s no vein in my body that doubts my quality, and I’m very determined to now show that for the Evertonians.”

Related topics:FootballTottenham HotspurAston Villa