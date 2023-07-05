Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death

The 22 Everton players contracted for 2023-24 Premier League season and when their deals expire - gallery

The Toffees full squad contract breakdown.

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 5th Jul 2023, 10:18 BST

Everton are set to return to pre-season training today ahead of a busy schedule before the start of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign on August 12.

Dyche’s side face off against Tranmere Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Stoke City from July 22 to July 29 as they build up to their first Premier League game which is at Goodison Park against Fulham. Sean Dyche, and the fans, will want to see concrete changes made ahead of that opening weekend which is just over five weeks away.

With a huge focus on their personnel, there are plenty of questions surrounding key players, fringe players and returning loanees even before we shift our focus onto the squad’s contract situations.

Allowing the likes of Yerry Mina and Tom Davies to leave as free agents has freed up some space in the squad but there are a whole host of players with decisions to make regarding their short and long-term futures at the club.

June 30, 2024

1. Seamus Coleman

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

2. Idrissa Gueye

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

3. Abdoulaye Doucoure

June 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

4. Jean-Philippe Gbamin

June 30, 2024

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Premier LeagueFulhamSean Dyche