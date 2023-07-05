Everton are set to return to pre-season training today ahead of a busy schedule before the start of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign on August 12.

Dyche’s side face off against Tranmere Rovers, Bolton Wanderers and Stoke City from July 22 to July 29 as they build up to their first Premier League game which is at Goodison Park against Fulham. Sean Dyche, and the fans, will want to see concrete changes made ahead of that opening weekend which is just over five weeks away.

With a huge focus on their personnel, there are plenty of questions surrounding key players, fringe players and returning loanees even before we shift our focus onto the squad’s contract situations.

Allowing the likes of Yerry Mina and Tom Davies to leave as free agents has freed up some space in the squad but there are a whole host of players with decisions to make regarding their short and long-term futures at the club.

1 . Seamus Coleman June 30, 2024

2 . Idrissa Gueye June 30, 2024

3 . Abdoulaye Doucoure June 30, 2024

4 . Jean-Philippe Gbamin June 30, 2024