The Friedkin Group completed an Everton takeover last week with the January transfer window just around the corner.

Everton’s new ownership is unlikely to impact their scope to spent in the January transfer window. That is according to football finance expert Kieran Maguire as the Toffees continue to be governed by Premier League profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

The Friedkin Group’s (TFG) purchase of Everton from Farhad Moshiri was completed last week. The American firm have already started reducing and restructuring debt, with the Blues losing almost £400 million in the past four years. That caused issues on and off the pitch, with Everton slapped with a combined eight-point deduction for two separate breaches of PSR last season.

The regulations mean that top-flight outfits cannot lose a combined £105 million over three years. Everton manager Sean Dyche has already admitted there will be PSR constraints when the transfer window opens in just eight days’ time. And Maguire, speaking on his podcast The Price of Football, believes the Toffees will be in a similar position as before TFG’s takeover.

Maguire, a lecturer at the University of Liverpool, said: “The answer is [Everton are] probably no better off than before. They might be marginally better off if they can save some of the interest that would have been paid. There is not an opportunity to go large as far as January is concerned.

“There was some modest wiggle room already as far as the finances at Everton are concerned. They are able to do deals but nothing significant as far as this window is concerned. We have a certainty and there was a danger of administration over the past 12 months, especially when 777 (Partners, former prospective buyers) were involved.

“There was a bit of a farcical relationship with John Textor. I'm not his biggest fan. I'm not his biggest critic either but he seemed to want to enjoy the limelight a bit too much. All this together, plus moving to the new stadium, will make it a very relaxed and enjoyable Christmas for Everton fans compared to what could have been if Moshiri had stayed or 777 had taken it on.”

Dyche has had to work under tight financial constraints since being appointed Everton boss almost two years ago. The ex-Burnley supremo, speaking ahead of Everton’s Boxing Day clash against Manchester City, insists that the Blues are not close to being in trouble with PSR again but the regulars must be adhered to.

"I still think it's going to be tough, the guidelines suggest it's still going to be quite guarded,” said Dyche. “It's not going to be the case where we can throw money everywhere. I didn't want that to be misconstrued. What I mean is there are still guidelines. It doesn't mean there's any trouble there. I was just suggesting there are rules that all clubs have to stay inside of.

"So that's something we've got to look at, the club are doing to make sure they are on the right side of it. I want to make that clear - there's no trouble. The guidelines would suggest we have a situation where there won't be endless money."