Liverpool and Everton are separated by just 847.31 metres. A short walk across Stanley Park from either stadium will put into perspective what a real city rivalry is all about.
The two clubs have been in football since the late 1800’s and been institutions of English football. Both have been in the Premier League since its inception and both continue to be huge clubs within this country.
Of course, the Merseyside derby is a hugely popular fixture for fans, but the first fixture between the two sides goes back to 13 October 1894 - a game in which the Toffees run out 3-0 winners in front of crowd estimated to be around 44,000.
Over the 242 meetings in total, Liverpool lead the way with 98 wins, Everton have 67 whilst 77 have ended in a draw. Everton have won just two of those games since 2009 as the Reds have dominated the fixture over the last decade.
However, since 1992, the two clubs have produced some fantastic occasions over the years and LiverpoolWorld has decided to rank the best 10 games from over the years.
1. Everton 3-3 Liverpool - 2013/14
In what was a real end-to-end game between two rivals, it was goals galore as the game ended 3-3. Two goals in the first 10 minutes got the game off to a flying start, before Suarez gave them the lead in the 19th minute. Lukaku then secured a brilliant double late on which saw Everton lead, but a late header from Daniel Sturridge salvaged a point for Brendan Rodgers’ side.
2. Everton 2-2 Liverpool - 2020/21
A game that took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, no fans were in attendance for one of the most entertaining and action-packed derbies ever seen between these two sides. The Reds had seen years of success under Klopp during this time and Everton had began the season in brilliant form, which set up a brilliant fixture. There was goals, a red card, bad tackles, controversy and, in the end, the points were shared and it remains a game for the ages. It finishes in second-place only because no fans were there to witness and add to the atmosphere and the occasion.
3. Everton 2-3 Liverpool - 2000/01
Liverpool took the spoils once again, this time thanks to a Gary McAllister free-kick to win a thrilling game. Everton drew level through David Unsworth in the 83rd minute, before the Liverpool midfielder netted in 94th minute to break Everton fan’s hearts.
4. Liverpool 3-2 Everton - 1998/99
Another high-scoring affair, the two teams played an exciting derby clash but the game will always be remembered for Robbie Fowler’s celebration which saw him mimic the taking of drugs after scoring. He claimed it was aimed at Everton fans who had been accusing him of taking drugs - Liverpool did not see the funny side however, fining the player £60,000. His double and a goal from Patrik Berger earned all three points.